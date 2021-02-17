SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host two performances this week, both with livestream options available.
Hansard
On Feb. 17 starting at 6:30 p.m., the WYO will present "Hansard" through National Theatre Live. Two-time Olivier Award winners Lindsay Duncan and Alex Jennings perform in the new play by Simon Woods, captured live in 2019 from the National Theatre in London.
It's a summer's morning in 1988 and Tory politician Robin Hesketh has returned home to the idyllic Cotswold house he shares with his wife of 30 years, Diana. But all is not as blissful as it seems. Diana has a stinking hangover, a fox is destroying the garden and secrets are being dug up all over the place. As the day draws on, what starts as a gentle ribbing and the familiar rrythms of marital scrapping quickly turns to blood-sport.
Tickets cost $16 and may be purchased online at wyotheater.com. Face coverings are required to be worn to attend. The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.
The Rock and Roll Science Show
The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host the Rock & Roll Science Show Feb. 20.
Starting at 10 a.m., a goofy duo do their best to entertain the crowd with science despite their limited experiences in the laboratory.
Face coverings are required at the WYO and a limited number of in-person tickets are available. Livestreaming tickets are also available for this family-friendly performance, a fun look at science with big-stage experiments, humor and rock and roll music.