SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host auditions for the Young Theatre Makers Ensemble, a program of WYO PLAY.
WYO PLAY, launched in September 2020, creates safe and engaging environments for lifelong learners to explore the theater arts.
Auditions for the Young Theatre Makers Ensemble will be held March 19 at 5 p.m. and March 20 at 10 a.m. in the Tandem Rehearsal Hall of the WYO Theater.
Auditions for YTME are for any high school aged student interested in participating in the theater arts. Beginning in April, ensemble members will meet every other Saturday morning to take part in master classes, scene studies, workshops and play readings. During the summer, ensemble members will gain experience both on and off stage through supporting the children’s spring musical and putting on their own Young Theatre Maker Ensemble production.
“Working to launch WYO PLAY and Young Theatre Makers Ensemble has been a dream come true — I have loved working with elementary and middle school students already this school year, and I am excited to lead the Young Theatre Makers Ensemble this Spring,” lead teaching artist Grace Cannon said.
WYO Executive Director Erin Butler added the WYO has been working toward providing this kind of robust theater arts education programming for many years.
"We’re so excited to have Grace at the helm," Butler said. "We look forward to broadening WYO PLAY in the next few years to include participants of all ages.”