The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — WYO PLAY is set to host the National Storytelling Network’s national night of storytelling, TELLABRATION!™ for the first time in Sheridan County.

Nov. 19 at 7 p.m., the Sheridan community will join groups in 40 different states and countries in an evening of storytelling. A worldwide event, TELLABRATION!™ promotes and encourages local voices to share their story through the traditional art of storytelling.

