SHERIDAN — The WYO PLAY Middle School Drama Club will present "Uncle Shelby’s Poem Play" at the WYO Theater March 11 at 6 p.m.
In collaboration with Sheridan County School District 1, WYO PLAY is bringing together students from both Tongue River and Big Horn middle schools for a unique performance experience. Director Grace Cannon has been working with students at both schools for six weeks to guide them through a process of devising an original piece of theater based around poems by Shel Silverstein.
The two groups have been meeting separately and will come together March 11 to put on one cohesive performance.
"Uncle Shelby’s Poem Play" is full of wit, whimsy, creativity and imagination and will be performed by 20 middle school students.
Event is general admission, and there is a suggested $10 donation at the door.
For more information, see wyotheater.com.