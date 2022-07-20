SHERIDAN — Registration is currently open for WYO PLAY’s summer camp set for Tuesdays and Thursdays between July 26 and Aug. 11.
Local storyteller David Sage will lead “Stories from Scratch: Practicing Extemporaneous Storytelling.”
Registration for the class is open to students in sixth through eighth grades. Classes will be every Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to noon, July 26 through Aug. 11 with a public performance following the camp.
The cost to participate is $150 per person.
For additional information, see wyotheater.com.