SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will present National Theatre Live’s “War Horse” Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
At the outbreak of World War I, Albert’s beloved horse, Joey, is sold to the Cavalry and shipped to France. Though still not old enough to enlist he embarks on a treacherous mission to find him and bring him home.
The show is based on the novel by Michael Morpurgo and adapted by Nick Stafford in association with the Handspring Puppet Company. It contains loud sound FX, gunfire, flashing lights and strobe lighting and is recommended for ages 10 and older.
Tickets are available online at wyotheater.com. The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.