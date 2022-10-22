10-22-22 nasa phillip walker 2web.jpg
Buy Now

Philip Walker stands outside the entrance to the Orion lab at Stellar Solutions in Denver, Colorado.

 Courtesy photo | Philip Walker

In 2017, Philip Walker was working at a job he loved as a software engineer for Raytheon Technologies. The commute was long, but he enjoyed what he did and admired his colleagues. 

“Then one day I got a call,” Walker said. The person on the line, he said, told him “‘Hey, I got your name from someone you’re currently working with. We’re working on the Orion mission that is going to send astronauts to Mars.’ 

Recommended for you