SHERIDAN — The National Endowment for the Arts announced the first round of recommended awards for the fiscal year 2023, with grants in the categories of grants for arts projects, Challenge America, research awards and literature fellowships in creative writing (poetry) and translation.
A total of $40,000 dollars was awarded to four recipients in Wyoming.
In Sheridan, the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center received a Challenge America grant for $10,000.
The NEA is committed to equity, access and fostering mutual respect for the diverse beliefs and values of all individuals and groups, according to a press release.
Applications for funding demonstrated a commitment by the arts and culture sector to provide more equitable and accessible pathways for arts engagement. The Wyoming Arts Council serves as the state partner for the National Endowment for the Arts and works closely with the NEA to support arts activities around Wyoming.