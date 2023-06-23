SHERIDAN — The Sheridan WYO Rodeo parade theme for 2023 — Bold Stripes, Bright Stars & Brave Hearts! —will feature floats and parade participants on an alternate route this year. 

The Sheridan WYO Rodeo Parade will take place on the same day and at the same time as always: Friday of Rodeo Week, starting at 10 a.m.

Recommended for you