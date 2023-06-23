SHERIDAN — The Sheridan WYO Rodeo parade theme for 2023 — Bold Stripes, Bright Stars & Brave Hearts! —will feature floats and parade participants on an alternate route this year.
The Sheridan WYO Rodeo Parade will take place on the same day and at the same time as always: Friday of Rodeo Week, starting at 10 a.m.
However, with construction underway on Main Street, the route is different. The WYO Rodeo parade now begins on the north end of Brooks St., behind Wells Fargo Bank, heads south, then turn east on Works St., then north on Gould St.
“While Main Street road construction disrupts our typical parade route, we’re up for the challenge,” said WYO Rodeo board member and parade coordinator Brandy Campbell. “The WYO Rodeo parade is a longstanding tradition that our community loves. It’s among the best Main Street parades in the U.S.A. and we have no doubt this year’s will be fun for all.”
The entry deadline for the parade is Friday, June 23, 2023. The applications and entry fee information can be found at sheridanwyorodeo.com under the “Rodeo Events” tab.