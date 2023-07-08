SHERIDAN — Radar operators at the National Weather Service’s office in Billings will pay close attention to Sheridan during Rodeo Week.
The attention comes at no cost to Sheridan County, which Sheridan County Emergency Management Coordinator Jesse Ludikhuize said is one of multiple benefits. Collaboration with NWS also allows Ludikhuize to focus on other parts of his job during Rodeo Week, including communicating with rodeo personnel and canvassing event locations with his bomb-sniffing dog, Scout.
The NWS Billings office was in regular contact with Ludikhuize during last year’s Sheridan WYO Rodeo as well.
“I think their weather forecasts saved our bacon last year when it came to that windstorm that picked up just before the rodeo started,” Ludikhuize said during a staff meeting June 19.
Ludikhuize said he was notified of imminent heavy winds as a result of a thunderstorm north of Sheridan.
“They were immediately able to take those jumbotrons back down into their stored positions and bring down the speaker systems and then the fair was able to close the rides and lock all of the rides,” he said. “It was right on the minute, 15 minutes later it hit and we were a good 50-70 mph winds and sometimes gusts that were higher than that.”
It was thanks to constant contact with the NWS Billings office that no equipment was damaged and no people were harmed as a result of the high winds, Ludikhuize added.
Sheridan WYO Rodeo Executive Director Zane Garstad said the notification helped with proper response.
“It’s really helpful to know what those conditions are and then we can respond accordingly,” he said. “But, it does… take a lot to cancel a rodeo performance.”
Garstad said it would take something of the magnitude of a tornado to completely cancel a rodeo performance.
This year, the notification request from Ludikhuize is similar, NWS Billings Lead Forecaster Brian Tesar said. In the event of imminent severe weather or heavy winds, a radar operator or meteorologist will call Ludikhuize, which will allow him and rodeo personnel to take mitigating action, if necessary.
While Ludikhuize has made the specific notification request, he will also be notified of even minor thunderstorms in the area, as they can pose risk during an outdoor event.
“For an event like (rodeo) where there’s a lot of people, that’s where we focus on,” Tesar said. “Even for something that’s just a garden variety thunderstorm moving through there, we’ll let somebody know what’s going on.”
For larger events, one radar operator is typically responsible for watching the event area, Tesar added that an event coordinator is usually available to ensure an operator doesn’t get wrapped up focusing on another weather system in the service area. Each radar operator working, though, has the event on their mind to ensure nothing is missed or overlooked.
Currently forecasted, July 12-15 will include mostly sunny skies and high temperatures from 82 to 85 degrees Fahrenheit and nighttime lows of 55 or 56 degrees Fahrenheit.