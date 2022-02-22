SHERIDAN — Following a banner year in 2021, the Sheridan WYO Rodeo is back July 13–16, featuring four nights of PRCA, WPRA and World Championship Indian Relay performances.
JJ Harrison will join the festivities again in the arena as the WYO Rodeo clown, and Piper Yule will return with her trick riding performances.
This year’s Rodeo Week runs July 12-17. It all begins with the annual Tuesday night Boot Kick-Off at Whitney Commons, followed by a full week of activities throughout the community, including street dances, polo games and more.
More than 10,000 guests are expected to visit downtown Sheridan July 15 to enjoy the Bisbee Memorial Boy Scouts of America Troop 117 Pancake Breakfast, Sneakers & Spurs 5K and Fun Run, Beds Along the Big Horns Races and the Main Street parade, which this year has the theme, “Holding on to our Heritage.” The Main Street Parade entry form can be found online at sheridanwyorodeo.com.
“We couldn’t have dreamed up a better comeback in 2021,” WYO Rodeo board President Billy Craft said. “Thanks to our incredible fans and contestants, sponsors, Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics and our top-notch contract talent in the arena, we won PRCA’s Mountain States Circuit 2021 Large Rodeo of the Year! Our board, along with hundreds of volunteers, is already preparing for another sell-out year.”
Ticket sales for the 2022 event will begin April 2 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center. From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Gold Buckle, season tickets and general public tickets will be available.
Beginning April 3 and running through Rodeo Week, WYO Rodeo tickets will be available online at sheridanwyorodeo.com.
Following the initial launch of sales, WYO Rodeo tickets won’t be available again in person until May 31, when the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will sell tickets Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Hours will be extended for the 3rd Thursday event in June, from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The WYO Theater will be closed July 2.
During Rodeo Week, July 11-16, the theater lobby will be open for tickets sales July 11-12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and July 13-14 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tickets will also be available at the Sheridan County Fairgrounds all four nights of rodeo performances, July 13-16, from 5-8 p.m.
For more information and updates, see sheridanwyorodeo.com.