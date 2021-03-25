SHERIDAN — Officials of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Board announced ticket sales starting April 24 for the 2021 Sheridan WYO Rodeo.
This year's Rodeo Week runs July 14-17 with a theme of "The WYO Rodeo Rides Again." New pre-rodeo entertainment and performances are also in store for guests and will be announced soon.
“Taking a year off from the WYO Rodeo is something we never thought we’d have to do. Thanks to our community, sponsors, volunteers and local health officials, we are able to say with confidence that the WYO Rodeo is definitely on for 2021,” said WYO Rodeo board president Billy Craft. “Without any further ado, it’s high time to Get WYO’d!”
Public ticket sales launch April 24 at 8 a.m. at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center in the Mars lobby. Season ticket holders and Gold Buckle Club members may begin purchasing tickets April 9 at 7 a.m. at sheridanwyorodeo.com.