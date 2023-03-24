Ticket Sales
People get their tickets scanned at the gate of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo Friday, July 15, 2022. This year, 98% of available tickets were sold.

 Isaac Adsit

SHERIDAN — The 2023 Sheridan WYO Rodeo tickets sales begin at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Saturday. 

From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., folks can purchase tickets for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, taking place July 11-16 this year, with Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Women’s Professional Rodeo Association and World Championship Indian Relay performances taking place July 12-15. 

