SHERIDAN — The 2023 Sheridan WYO Rodeo tickets sales begin at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Saturday.
From 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., folks can purchase tickets for the Sheridan WYO Rodeo, taking place July 11-16 this year, with Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, Women’s Professional Rodeo Association and World Championship Indian Relay performances taking place July 12-15.
Ticket purchases can be made in the Mars lobby of the WYO Theater Saturday starting at 7 a.m.. Starting Monday, all tickets will be available for purchase at sheridanwyorodeo.com.
The in-person ticketing desk will be open Wednesdays March 29 through May 24 from 4:30-6:30 p.m.; May 30 through July 8 on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon; from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. July 10-11; and from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 12-13. Fairgrounds box office will be open July 12-15 starting at 5 p.m.
The theme this year is Bold Stripes, Bright Stars and Brave Hearts.
Additionally, the WYO Rodeo Board will offer behind-the-chutes tours led by Sankey Pro Rodeo and Phenom Genetics to learn more about the stock used for the rodeos. Tickets will be available for purchase at the ticketing desk and online.