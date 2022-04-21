SHERIDAN — Individuals who wish to purchase WYO Rodeo tickets in person may do so at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center box office from 4:30-7:30 p.m. April 27.
This year's Sheridan WYO Rodeo will take place July 13-16, featuring four nights of highly competitive rodeo and the World Championship Indian Relay Races.
“We couldn’t have dreamed up a better comeback in 2021,” said WYO Rodeo board President Billy Craft. “Thanks to our incredible fans and contestants, sponsors, Sankey Pro Rodeo & Phenom Genetics and our top-notch contract talent in the arena, we won PRCA’s Mountain States Circuit 2021 Large Rodeo of the Year! Our board, along with hundreds of volunteers, is already preparing for another sell-out year.”
Tickets are also available online at www.sheridanwyorodeo.com/ticket-information.