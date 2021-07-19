SHERIDAN — It’s Sunday afternoon, and the living is easy for the members of the Sheridan WYO Rodeo board.
Gathered under a red awning at Sunday’s polo match at the Big Horn Equestrian Center, the board, for the first time in a week, enjoyed some rest and relaxation. And after four days of running around the Sheridan County Fairgrounds — and two years of planning — they’ve earned it.
This year’s rodeo was the first since 2019, and board member Nick Siddle said while the board may have started out a bit rusty this year, they quickly found a rhythm.
“We were a little bit rusty for a while, but we got back into the flow of it,” Siddle said. “It seemed like when it started, we were scrambling just a little because we were a year off, but everybody pitched in, and it went really smoothly.”
“Crowds were good; people were happy,” board member Jess Sams said. “It was all good.”
Siddle said the rodeo board is still tallying attendance numbers, but, anecdotally, it seemed like the rodeo had record attendance this year.
“People were just excited to get out and do something,” Siddle said. “They were just excited to get out and have some normalcy.”
Sams agreed.
“Friday and Saturday night tickets sold out seven weeks ago,” Sams said. “There was just so much excitement and folks wanting to get back to rodeo.”
That excitement will likely translate to big bucks for Sheridan County, Siddle said. Ten years ago, a study determined an average rodeo week brought in more than $6 million to the community, and Siddle expects this year’s event will have an even larger footprint.
“What it does for the restaurants, hotels and businesses is pretty phenomenal,” Sams said.
This year’s rodeo featured the absence of some longstanding traditions, including the First People’s Powwow, which was canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions, and the street dance on Main Street. But there were new events to enjoy as well, including an All-American Indian Days remembrance event, a Crow Nation parade and the inclusion of women’s breakaway roping in the rodeo competition.
There were also plenty of old standbys to enjoy this year, from the Boy Scouts Pancake Breakfast and Kiwanis Club Duck Race to the parade down Main Street and the carnival, Sams said.
“It’s not just about rodeo,” Sams said. “There are thousands of people who go downtown just to enjoy the parade, and I was told there were wait times of between half-an-hour and 45 minutes for some of the carnival rides. There are so many great activities during this week, and they all seemed really well attended.”
While the board can take some pride in a job well done, Siddle said they weren’t planning on resting for long.
“We’re glad the community enjoyed the event, and next week we’ll start planning for next year,” Siddle said. “We’ll recap how everything went, see what we think we can improve on and what we can change for next year, and start working our way forward.”
“It’s a year-round commitment, but it’s worth it,” Sams said.