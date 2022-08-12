SHERIDAN — Through its performances this week, the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center’s Young Theatre Makers Ensemble is looking to continue ongoing conversations around mental health in Sheridan County.
The ensemble is a group of 10 high school students from across Sheridan County, said Grace Cannon, the show’s director and the lead teaching artist of the WYO’s education initiative, WYO PLAY.
This year’s performances of two one-act plays by playwright Emily Hageman — ”Brian the Comet” and “The Inexplicable Chaos Factor of Mia Gregory” — will mark the ensemble’s first summer production, Cannon said.
“Brian the Comet” follows a young girl who, while her mother is living on the international space station, must step into a caregiving role for her ailing father, Cannon said. The story grapples with uncertainty and fear of the future as the protagonist tries to find ways to stay grounded.
Meanwhile, “The Inexplicable Chaos Factor of Mia Gregory” tells the story of two young women and best friends, trying to understand each other, life and death as they grow up. Because one character in the play loses a sibling to suicide and attempts suicide herself, Cannon said the performances are recommended for audience members ages 12 and older.
“It’s important for us to be really careful with the second story because there’s some sensitive material,” Cannon said.
The one-acts were chosen, Cannon said, to help youth and community members address mental health and mental health struggles through theater, either as performers or spectators. Inspired by the Center for a Vital Community’s Study Circles community exploration of mental health, the topic has been on Cannon’s mind since fall 2021. There’s a “direct link” between the study circle discussions and her selection of these plays: The show’s are meant to uplift an ongoing community conversation, Cannon explained.
Despite this conviction, Cannon said she was a little apprehensive about presenting such serious subject matter to high schoolers looking to perform in a summer showcase. The plays would require ensemble members to inhabit characters in crisis.
But the teenagers were up to the challenge.
“I found that my ensemble members really responded positively and got really excited,” she said.
Soon enough, the ensemble started diving into the stories and recognizing their own experience in those of their characters.
For Laci Nissen, one member of this year’s Young Theatre Makers Ensemble, the one-acts were an opportunity to confront challenging — but not entirely unfamiliar — subjects, such as difficult family situations and suicide. Addressing these subjects in a comfortable theater environment and opening up with her fellow ensemble members in discussions about the subject matter was an enlightening experience, Nissen said.
Fellow ensemble member Ian Garrison agreed. The Young Theatre Makers Ensemble members are like a family, open and willing to help each other grow, whether running lines or serving as emotional support, Garrison said.
Nissen hopes the ensemble’s performances in front of audiences this week — as well as the post-play discussion after Friday’s performance — help theatergoers grow more comfortable discussing these sensitive subjects and more aware of the challenges faced by young people.
“It’s just a good experience to let other people know that it’s OK to talk about it, too,” Nissen said.
Nissen and Garrison said they’re looking forward to audience reactions to the shows this week, from sympathizing with the characters on stage to taking heed of the plays’ messages.
“These plays show the reason I love acting so much: You’re able to share these emotions with others, and you never know how much it can mean to someone,” Garrison said.
The Young Theatre Makers Ensemble will perform “Brian the Comet” and “The Inexplicable Chaos Factor of Mia Gregory” Friday at 7 p.m. and Saturday at 4 p.m. Friday’s performance will also feature an after-show talkback with the cast. Tickets are $12 and available at www.wyotheater.com.
Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press.