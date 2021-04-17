SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host myriad events in April and May, from live, in-person shows to auditions for a youth theater production.
The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St. Tickets can be purchased and registrations completed for the following events at wyotheater.com.
Cloud Peak Classic presents bodybuilders
Starting Saturday, the WYO will host the first Cloud Peak Classic, an inaugural body building and deadlift competition.
The morning show begins at 9 a.m. and the evening show begins at 5 p.m. The evening show features guest speaker Kirstie Ennis and guest poser Kyle Pebbles, followed by an awards presentation for the body building competition.
In-person tickets cost $30 for the morning show, $40 for the evening show and livestream costs $15.
WYO PLAY takes on Tandem
In collaboration with Tandem Productions, the WYO will coordinate the 2021 children’s spring musical, Frozen, Jr.
Auditions for Frozen, Jr. will be held April 30 at 4:30 p.m. and May 1 at 10 a.m. at the WYO. Callbacks will then be held May 1 from 2-4 p.m. Directed by WYO PLAY Lead Teaching Artist Grace Cannon with music direction by Stephanie Zukowski, performance dates for Frozen Jr. will be June 16-19. Students between the ages of 8 and 16 interested in auditioning may register online.
Because the musical was canceled last year due to COVID-19, the age limit for this year has been raised to 16. The age limit next year will return to 15, making this the final year for both rising juniors and sophomores in high school.
Brass Transit brings CHICAGO to the WYO
SHERIDAN — Brass Transit will bring CHICAGO to the WYO stage May 6 at 7:30 p.m.
Brass Transit was formed in 2008 bringing together eight musicians to pay tribute to one of the world’s greatest and most successful pop/rock groups of all time, CHICAGO. Since then, the group has toured North America dazzling audiences with their flawless performances and spectacular attention to every detail of the CHICAGO songbook.
With hits like "Saturday In The Park," "25 or 6 To 4," "If You Leave Me Now" and "You’re The Inspiration," Brass Transit will bring you back to the most memorable times of your life. Brass Transit goes far beyond just imitating the songs, they embody the music.
Grammy-winning artist Larry Mitchell to perform May 14
SHERIDAN — The WYO Theater welcomes Grammy winner Larry Mitchell to the WYO stage May 14 at 7:30 p.m. The performance will open with local group the Rollin 7s, and Larry will be supported onstage by a few local performers.
Larry Mitchell is a Grammy award-winning producer, engineer and performer who has toured the world playing guitar with well-known artists including Tracy Chapman, Billy Squier, Ric Ocasek and Miguel Bosé. In his original compositions, Larry skillfully weaves guitar textures that showcase his virtuosity as a solo artist and ensemble player.
As an artist, he has released nine solo records and won a San Diego Music Award for best pop jazz artist.
The Rollin7s feature lead guitarist Rollie Hruza, Steve Sisson on keyboard, drummer David Haberman and lead vocalist Madisyn Danforth. The group performed recently to a standing room only crowd at Luminous Brewhouse and will be recording a Rollin 7s EP later this year.