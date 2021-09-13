SHERIDAN — Members of the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center staff, board and other guests honored Ken Grant, recipient of the 2021 Lotus Award, Sunday at the home of Susan and Gary Miller.
Grant is a man who spends most of his time behind the scenes, aiding WYO Technical Director Verl Averett with the unseen work to make a show function.
“When I am doing a show, I hope never to create work for Verl, because he’s a busy man,” Grant said.
The backyard celebration included food, music and kind words about Grant, who serves as a longtime volunteer at the WYO, investing a significant amount of personal time working backstage, according to information from the WYO Theater.
Grant was first introduced to the theater through his son, Wynton’s, participation in the WYO’s annual production of "Christmas Carol," where he was recruited as “child wrangler."
Shortly thereafter, Wynton became involved in Tandem Productions where Grant grew his child wrangling skills and was later recruited as a backstage crew person. He is most often called upon to run the fly-rail which he has done for (almost) every WYO Gala production since "Chicago" in 2005, according to a press release.
Grant equally shared his gratitude for the people surrounding him during his time volunteering for productions.
“This is truly an honor to be selected to receive the Lotus Award this year because I truly love the WYO Theater,” Grant said during the private ceremony Sunday. “I love this institution; I love the people that are involved with it.
“They are all so dedicated and passionate about what they do, and that cannot help but rub off on you,” he continued.
Grant said while at a theater production, those in the audience are transported to another place, while the backstage is “chaos.”
“Stuff is being moved, big heavy stuff, and it’s coming from all directions,” Grant said. “Safety is a big part of any production. I take that seriously. I have to admit, It’s a little intimidating sometimes working with someone like Verl because he’s from the big leagues, he’s the big pro, and you’re like, ‘Gosh I’m going to screw this up,’” Grant said, with laughter as a response from the crowd, as someone in the audience shouted, “He feels the same way, Ken.”
Grant further complimented the talent absorbed by the WYO over the years, from people who formerly worked on Broadway to the San Diego Ballet to local talent.
“It’s really great to hear, as acts come through, how impressed they are by our humble little theater,” Grant said.
The honoree finished with two humorous tech-related quotes, leading into a toast for the man putting in several hours to ensure onstage looks seamless even if backstage is “chaos.”