SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center announced its 2023-2024 season, the 34th for the WYO. The season opens with country legend Pam Tillis in concert Sept. 7 and is followed by an lineup of music, theater, film and much more.
Highlights include Larry Mitchell with special guest Robert Mirabal in November, Animaniacs in concert in January, Dinosaur World LIVE in February and The Brubeck Brothers with the Sheridan College Jazztet opening in March. In addition to the regular season events patrons can look forward to the fall premiere performance of “Mamma Mia!” in October, the return of the Classic Western Film Series in January, the benefit fundraising event featuring the Glenn Miller Orchestra in March, and the Banff Mountain Film Festival in April.