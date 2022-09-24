SHERIDAN — WYO PLAY is hosting the National Storytelling Network’s event TELLABRATION!™ for the first time ever in Sheridan.
The community will join groups in 40 different states and countries in an evening of storytelling Nov. 19. A worldwide event, TELLABRATION!™ brings together all different kinds of stories in a mixture of personal, historical, folk and fairy tales, tall tales, myths/legends and cultural stories to highlight the storytellers special talents and styles. WYO PLAY staff is looking for local storytellers to join the lineup for the inaugural event.
Storytellers need to prepare an approximately 10-minute story in a style of their choosing, attend an initial meeting to meet the other storytellers and producers at the end of October, gather for a story concert to try our stories out on each other in early November and be available for rehearsal and presentation of TELLABRATION ™ on the evenings of Nov. 18 and 19 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
If you are interested in being considered for selection as one of the storytellers, please reach out to WYO PLAY Lead Teaching Artist Grace Cannon-Wallace at gcannon@wyother.com or fill out this submission form before Oct. 10.
The form can be found online at forms.gle/kSYutybtMeDYVutB7. The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.