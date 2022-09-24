WYO Theater stock
SHERIDAN — WYO PLAY is hosting the National Storytelling Network’s event TELLABRATION!™ for the first time ever in Sheridan.

The community will join groups in 40 different states and countries in an evening of storytelling Nov. 19. A worldwide event, TELLABRATION!™ brings together all different kinds of stories in a mixture of personal, historical, folk and fairy tales, tall tales, myths/legends and cultural stories to highlight the storytellers special talents and styles. WYO PLAY staff is looking for local storytellers to join the lineup for the inaugural event.

