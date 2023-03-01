WYO Stock
Buy Now

The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — WYO PLAY and The Hub on Smith are teaming up again to offer two new creative aging classes for people aged 55 and older.

Registration is open for a class called “Making Meaning out of Art: Appreciation and Critique” led by Grace Cannon-Wallace and a poetry class taught by Tyler Truman Julian. 

Tags

Recommended for you