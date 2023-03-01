SHERIDAN — WYO PLAY and The Hub on Smith are teaming up again to offer two new creative aging classes for people aged 55 and older.
Registration is open for a class called “Making Meaning out of Art: Appreciation and Critique” led by Grace Cannon-Wallace and a poetry class taught by Tyler Truman Julian.
The art appreciation class will be held on Wednesdays, starting March 8, in March and April. The poetry class will begin a month later, on April 7, and be held on Fridays in April and May.
Both classes will take place in the Hub Art Studio from 1-2:30 p.m. on their respective days of the week.
Participation is free of charge because the Creative Aging project is funded through a grant from the Wyoming Arts Council.
The art appreciation class will cover the basics of critiquing art and giving useful feedback to artists in a way that deepens your own experience of the artistic offerings around Sheridan.
The class will include optional outings to local art centers to experience a variety of what the Sheridan area has to offer. By the end of this class, participants will grow in their ability to deliver a thoughtful, rich and generous critique of a piece of artwork.
WYO PLAY is excited to present a poetry class taught by Tyler Truman Julian as a part of the creative aging series. Tyler Truman Julian is a member of Sheridan College faculty as well as a published author. This class will give participants the opportunity to read and analyze work from an array of established poets, so that reading poetry can become a fun, lifelong activity. Participants will also focus on the art of reading poetry out loud for others to enjoy. The class will include a culminating event around presenting poetry for an audience.
Both classes have a maximum of 15 participants.
Those interested should save their spot by registering online at thehubsheridan.org or contact a Fun and Wellness Coordinator at the Hub on Smith.
Questions can also be directed to WYO PLAY Lead Teaching Artist Grace Cannon-Wallace at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at gcannon@wyotheater.com.