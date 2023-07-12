SHERIDAN — This summer, Sheridan is celebrating the fellowship, history and entertainment the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center has provided to the community for the past 100 years.

The theater, affectionately referred to by many as the WYO Theater or simply The WYO, officially opened its doors in the summer of 1923. At the time, it was called The Lotus and produced vaudeville shows — a popular genre of entertainment from the 1880s through the 1920s that involved performances of comedy, music, magic and more.

Caroline Elik is the education and sports reporter for The Sheridan Press. 

