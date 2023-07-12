SHERIDAN — This summer, Sheridan is celebrating the fellowship, history and entertainment the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center has provided to the community for the past 100 years.
The theater, affectionately referred to by many as the WYO Theater or simply The WYO, officially opened its doors in the summer of 1923. At the time, it was called The Lotus and produced vaudeville shows — a popular genre of entertainment from the 1880s through the 1920s that involved performances of comedy, music, magic and more.
According to a July 1, 1923 newspaper clip from the Sheridan Post-Enterprise, the opening night of The Lotus was a grand affair that included performances from a 15-piece orchestra, comedy acts and interpretive dances. The same clip also described the showing of a silent war film called “Enemies of Women” as the “pièce de résistance” of the opening night festivities.
In 1929, The Lotus was the first theater in Wyoming to show a “talkie” — a film with sound. In 1935 as the guest ranch industry began to boom in the Mountain West, the theater was remodeled and rebranded as “The Western Theater for Western People.” To attract tourists from nearby dude ranches, the building was decorated with log slabs and murals depicting western scenes. Ushers even dressed up in cowboy attire. A 1936 clip in The Sheridan Press declared the theater “Northern Wyoming’s finest and most unique playhouse.”
In the 1940s, the building underwent major renovations and a contest was held to determine a new name for the theater. Thomas P. Kelly’s name suggestion — The WYO — won the contest.
The WYO operated as a movie theater for the next several decades until 1982, when it was closed and threatened with demolition. A grassroots organization known as Save The WYO then formed with the goal of preserving the building and promoting its status as an important community landmark. The fundraising and advocacy efforts of the community and Save The WYO led to the eventual remodel and reopening of space as a performing arts theater in 1989.
Erin Butler, executive director of the theater, said it remains a central feature of downtown Sheridan because it functions as a place for people to gather and form lasting relationships.
“You walk in here and it feels warm and welcoming, and it's sort of like this special happy place,” Butler said. “A lot of great things have happened here … not only the cool and great events, but the backstage camaraderie and this community that we've created with our volunteers.”
Butler also mentioned a few of her favorite historical anecdotes about The WYO — for example, she said in the theater’s early days before additional wing space and dressing rooms were added, performers often had to get dressed in the alleys outside the building or in the Montgomery Ward building. They would then have to hurry back across the street to get to the stage in the theater.
Butler said The WYO will host a 100th anniversary vaudeville celebration in August. The event will feature performances by community members, and more details are soon to come.
Jeannie Hall has been involved with The WYO in various capacities, including as a member of the board of directors, for 24 years. She said the theater has positively affected her life and her family’s lives in several ways, particularly through the long-lasting friendships they’ve formed over the years.
“It’s just been fun to have this as part of my life, to be able to volunteer and have these relationships grow over time,” Hall said. “The WYO really is sort of a gem on the Main Street crown.”
