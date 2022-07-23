SHERIDAN — Early Thursday morning, workers from local sign installation and maintenance company Sign Products began unfastening the brass fixtures surrounding the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center’s iconic marquee. By 8 a.m., the sign was completely detached from the building, lying horizontal in a trailer bed. 

Don’t worry, WYO Executive Director Erin Butler said, the sign will be back by August after refurbishment this month. 

Margaret O'Hara is a reporter at The Sheridan Press. 

