SHERIDAN — Early Thursday morning, workers from local sign installation and maintenance company Sign Products began unfastening the brass fixtures surrounding the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center’s iconic marquee. By 8 a.m., the sign was completely detached from the building, lying horizontal in a trailer bed.
Don’t worry, WYO Executive Director Erin Butler said, the sign will be back by August after refurbishment this month.
This year’s refurbishment will refresh the sign’s paint, brass and bulbs while maintaining its signature look, Sign Products salesperson Tony Duncan explained.
“It’s going to be like a new sign, nice and bright again,” Duncan said.
This is not the first time the WYO’s signs have required updating. TJ Crackenberger, a Sign Products installer and serviceman, said he’s been working on the marquee off and on for 23 years, occasionally updating paint, electrical and bulb fixtures. Thursday’s removal of the marquee marked the third time Crackenberger had removed the sign from its spot on the front of the theater in his tenure working on it.
“They’re very familiar with this sign, and they’re great to work with,” Butler said of Sign Products’ previous work on the WYO’s marquee.
Last year, the historic local theater also added an electronic marquee to its facade, Butler said, which now announces the upcoming productions at the WYO. The digital marquee will remain in place throughout the refurbishment process, but Butler and Duncan said the theater plans to add some additional signage on either side of the digital marquee to provide all of the theater’s signs a flowing, finished look.
Despite its refurbishment and temporary removal, the sign will not change in style or color, Butler said; the WYO Theater will maintain its iconic Main Street silhouette. The sign was instead removed to allow for two major updates: a new coat of paint and replacement of the marquee’s neon tubing.
As some WYO fans may have noticed, paint on parts of the marquee, particularly the south side, is chipping due to sun and weather exposure. This necessitated a new paint job, Butler said, and the easiest way to paint the sign is to remove the entire structure.
Similarly, WYO employees have noticed the marquee’s red neon lights have dulled after years of use. Here’s where the updates to the WYO’s marquee get a little bit technical: The WYO’s neon lights consist of a glass tube with electrodes on each end that are filled with neon gas, Crackenberger explained. When neon gas comes into contact with thousands of volts of electricity from the electrodes, the tube glows red, creating a neon sign.
“You throw a bunch of voltage to it, and it excites the gasses and makes the light…” Crackenberger said. “It’s one of those crazy things that works.”
Challenges come when the neon glow becomes spotty and inconsistent throughout the light fixture. Like any piece of electrical equipment, neon lights have a shelf-life, Butler said, and WYO staff have noticed some parts of the sign dimming.
To ensure a bright glow throughout the sign, the Sign Products team will ensure both the sign’s electrodes and the neon gas present are in proper working order, Crackenberger said. This, combined with a new paint job and polishing the marquee’s brass edges, will result in a brighter sign.
“It’s the same sign; they’re just shining it up a bit,” Butler summarized.
