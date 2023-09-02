SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host Pam Tillis in concert for its opening performance of its 34th season starting at 7 p.m. Sept. 7.
Pam Tillis is the daughter of country music legend Mel Tillis and multimedia artist Doris Tillis. A singer/songwriter whose compositions have been covered in country, R&B, bluegrass and rock and an actor with a long list of film, television and stage credits.
Tillis’ 1991 debut country album, "Put Yourself In My Place," went gold and yielded two No. 1 and two top 5 singles. Her next three albums — "Homeward Looking Angel," "Sweetheart’s Dance" and "Greatest Hits," were all certified platinum. She achieved six No. 1 songs during the ‘90s country explosion, including “Shake the Sugar Tree,” “Mi Vida Loca,” “When You Walk In The Room,” “In Between Dances,” “Don’t Tell Me What To Do,” and her signature song, “Maybe It Was Memphis.”
The Grammy winner and Grand Ole Opry member’s latest album, 2020’s "Looking For A Feeling," finds her doubling down on one of her first loves — songwriting. She wrote seven of the 11 tracks, many reflecting that famous ‘70s country rock flavor. And, she is one of the 2022 Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame nominees.