SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host Pam Tillis in concert for its opening performance of its 34th season starting at 7 p.m. Sept. 7. 

Pam Tillis is the daughter of country music legend Mel Tillis and multimedia artist Doris Tillis. A singer/songwriter whose compositions have been covered in country, R&B, bluegrass and rock and an actor with a long list of film, television and stage credits.

