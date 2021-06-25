SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center received a portion of funds awarded to 32 projects around the state by the Wyoming Cultural Trust Fund board, who granted funds totaling $331,044 at their recent grant review meeting.
Awards were given to a wide variety of projects, including historic preservation, theater programming, music competitions, public art, arts education, summer music festivals, diversity and access support, community history and museum exhibits.
The WYO Theater received $15,000 for administrative funding for WYO PLAY. WYO PLAY, launched in September 2020, creates safe and engaging environments for lifelong learners to explore the theater arts.