SHERIDAN — The Kids Jam music program will be holding auditions at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 18.
Kids Jam is a six-week program for young musicians to learn to make music together and improvise over basic forms.
Those interested in auditioning for Kids Jam must reserve a spot by Aug. 17. Reserve a spot by direct message, @wejamyourejelly, by email at mcclenahanmusic@gmail.com or by text at 307-751-8349. There is no audition fee.
All instruments and vocalists are welcome. Keyboards will be provided, however, all other instrumentalists must provide your own instrument.
The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.