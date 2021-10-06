SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will present the stage production of Disney's "Newsies" Oct. 20-23 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct. 24 at 2 p.m.
Originally scheduled as the WYO's annual fundraising gala, the community performance will take place over the course of five consecutive days without the opening gala fundraising event the Saturday prior.
"Due to the alarming increase in COVID-19 cases and based on input from local health officials, the WYO will not host the party-like opening night event," Executive Director Erin Butler said. "This was a difficult decision but one we feel is the most responsible for us and our community."
The show, however, will go on with performances scheduled the week of Oct. 18.
Set in turn-of-the century New York City, "Newsies" is the tale of Jack Kelly, a charismatic newsboy and leader of a band of teenaged "newsies." When titans of publishing raise distribution prices at the newsboys’ expense, Jack rallies newsies from across the city to strike against the unfair conditions and fight for what's right.
Masks are requested when attending events at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
Tickets for the event cost $28 for adults, $24 for seniors and military members and $20 for students. Tickets may be purchased through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by calling 307-672-9084.