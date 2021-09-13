SHERIDAN — Andy Nelson, an energetic and high-spirited cowboy poet and humorist from Pinedale, will perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Sept. 18.
Nelson will offer a wide range of history, heritage and hilarity through poetry and storytelling. Prior to his performance, other cowboy musicians and poets will set the stage.
The evening includes a silent auction to benefit Wyoming LEAD, which provides professional development training for aspiring agricultural leaders.
The event will also be livestreamed.
The cost to attend is $30 per person. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by calling 307-672-9084.
The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.