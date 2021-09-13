07-02-21 WYO marquee.jpg
Buy Now

A mockup of the digital marquee reader which will replace the current static reader, or the black horizontal section with the white letters and words. The WYO Theater stresses it will not be "irresponsible" with the digital signage.

 Courtesy Graphic | WYO Performing Arts and Education Center

SHERIDAN — Andy Nelson, an energetic and high-spirited cowboy poet and humorist from Pinedale, will perform at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center Sept. 18.

Nelson will offer a wide range of history, heritage and hilarity through poetry and storytelling. Prior to his performance, other cowboy musicians and poets will set the stage.

The evening includes a silent auction to benefit Wyoming LEAD, which provides professional development training for aspiring agricultural leaders.

The event will also be livestreamed.

The cost to attend is $30 per person. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by calling 307-672-9084.

The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.

Recommended for you