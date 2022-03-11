SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will celebrate St. Patrick's Day with live music from Dervish and free Guinness.
The show will take place March 17 at 7:30 p.m.
Dervish is an interpreter of Irish folk music and was recently recognized with a BBC Lifetime Achievement Award. Having devoted the last three decades to gently reinventing the traditional songs of their homeland, Dervish was celebrated in 2019 for the album "The Great Irish Songbook," which featured such luminaries as Vince Gill, Rhiannon Giddens, Steve Earle and others. With their second appearance at the WYO, the group will play songs from the album among various tunes performed throughout their career as well as fan favorites.
Tickets for the show cost $28 for adults, $24 for seniors and $20 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.