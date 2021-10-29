SHERIDAN — After selling 10 million albums worldwide, Doug Stone will make his WYO debut with the Stone Age Band Nov. 4 at 7:30 p.m.
Stone debuted in 1990 with the single, “I’d Be Better Off (In a Pine Box),” the first release from his 1990 self-titled debuted album “Doug Stone” producing a handful of chart-topping singles.
Following this release was his first number one hit, “In a Different Light,” nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Country Song. Both this album and its successor, 1991’s "I Thought It Was You," went platinum. Two more albums for Epic Records, 1992’s "From The Heart" and 1994’s "More Love," each went gold.
Masks are encouraged when attending events at the WYO.
Tickets for the event cost $28 for adults, $23 for seniors and military members and $14 for students.
The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center is located at 42 N. Main St.