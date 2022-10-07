WYO Theater stock
File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host its annual gala Oct. 15.

Actors will present “Something Rotten,” Saturday at 7 p.m. with encore performances Oct. 20-23, also starting at 7 p.m. except for Oct. 23, when the performance begins at 2 p.m. The play is set in the 1590s where brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells the future of theater involves singing, dancing and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world’s very first musical.

