SHERIDAN — Back for its 11th year, the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host the Classic Western Film Series.

Each film features a guest host, prize giveaways, free popcorn and a sense of nostalgia.

Started in 2010 by board member Gene Sturlin, every film is introduced by Sturlin and a guest host who touches on highlights, lowlights and funny anecdotes from the film.

The lineup this year includes:

• Jan. 9 — "Bite the Bullet" with guest host Buck Brannaman

• Jan. 16 — "The Westerner" with guest host Aaron Liden

• Jan. 23 — "My Darling Clementine" with guest host John Tucker

• Jan. 30 — "The Great Locomotive Chase" with guest host Tommy B.

All films are at 2 p.m.

Tickets cost $7 for students and $12 for adults. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, by phone at 307-672-9084 or online at wyotheater.com.

