SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will present the long-awaited Sheridan premiere of Marc Berger & RIDE Sept. 24 at 7:30 p.m.
Opening the WYO’s 32nd season, RIDE, is a concert unlike any other, presenting original cinematic songs capturing the vastness and romance of the American West. Based on Berger’s adventures into the West while reading “The Big It,” by A.B. Guthrie, the collection of Western songs is set in the cultural tradition of like-minded American artists like John Ford, Guthrie and Frederick Remington, celebrating the West’s exotic landscape and timeless appeal.
Berger has performed at Austin’s SXSW Music Festival and The Kerrville and Falcon Ridge Folk Festivals and has opened shows for Bob Dylan and other national acts.
Masks are requested when attending events at the WYO Theater and tickets are on sale now.
Tickets cost $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and military members, $12 for students and $15 for livestreaming. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by calling 307-672-9084.
The WYO is located at 42 N. Main St.