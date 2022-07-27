WYO Stock
The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center

 File photo | The Sheridan Press

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host Corb Lund and special guest Sunny Sweeney at 8 p.m. July 30.

Lund has received multiple international award nominations and wins. A rural Albertan hailing from the foothills of the Rocky Mountains with a long family lineage of ranchers and rodeo people, Lund is about as authentic as they come.

