SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host Corb Lund and special guest Sunny Sweeney at 8 p.m. July 30.
Lund has received multiple international award nominations and wins. A rural Albertan hailing from the foothills of the Rocky Mountains with a long family lineage of ranchers and rodeo people, Lund is about as authentic as they come.
Lund is known for embracing both his Western heritage and his indie rock past through his music.
Sweeney, a humble East Texas kid with super-star chops, sings her own songs made up of equal parts wit, soul and hard truth. She's five albums into a career that has earned praise from Rolling Stone, NPR, American Songwriter and more.
Tickets for the event cost $25 per person in advance or $30 the day of the event. For additional information or to buy tickets, see wyotheater.com.