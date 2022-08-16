SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will play host to the Forever West Songwriter Festival at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, featuring Nashville icons in Bighorn Mountain country.
The Forever West Songwriter Festival is a unique celebration of music and western heritage featuring legendary songwriters Anthony Smith, Wynn Varble, Brice Long, Wyatt McCubbin, Cameron Wrinkle, David Lee, Jeesee Lee, and special guest Cory Leone Johnson.
These artists have written hits for the likes of Brad Paisley, Lonestar, George Strait, Garth Brooks, Chris Young, Hank Williams Jr., Reba McEntire and Chris Stapleton.
This year, in addition to the evening performance featuring award-winning hit-makers, event organizers have added a songwriter workshop that will allow guests to interact with songwriters in an intimate forum in the Mars Theater.
Tickets for the evening performance include admission to the songwriter’s workshop. The workshop will take place Aug. 19 at 5 p.m.
Tickets cost $30 for adults, $25 for seniors and military, $20 for students and $10 for those age 12 and younger.