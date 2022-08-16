07-30-21 songwriter festival.jpg
Courtesy Photo | Metro Creative

SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will play host to the Forever West Songwriter Festival at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 19, featuring Nashville icons in Bighorn Mountain country.

The Forever West Songwriter Festival is a unique celebration of music and western heritage featuring legendary songwriters Anthony Smith, Wynn Varble, Brice Long, Wyatt McCubbin, Cameron Wrinkle, David Lee, Jeesee Lee, and special guest Cory Leone Johnson.

