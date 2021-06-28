SHERIDAN — Beer lovers will kick off Sheridan WYO Rodeo Week with the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center's and Bighorn Homebrew Club when the two entities present the Untapped Homebrew Festival July 10.
From noon to 4 p.m. July 10, enthusiasts will offer tastes of their home brews from across the state on Brundage Street between Main and Brooks streets.
Opening with the Bighorn Alphorns, the festivities will feature music including the Wyoming Band, We’re Here for the Beer Polka Band and Mark Paninos along with food.
Attendees can vote for their favorite beer with the winner of the “Denny Gresham People’s Choice Award” receiving $200 cash. The winner of "Best in Show” as voted on by Luminous Brewhouse judges will have the opportunity for their beer to be brewed and offered at Luminous and to be the featured beer for the WYO’s upcoming 2021-2022 season.
Tickets are on sale now and available at the WYO Theater box office or online at wyotheater.com.