SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host "Live from Laurel Canyon" at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 15.
The 90-minute retrospective of music and stories tells the stories of some of the most influential artists who lived in Laurel Canyon between 1965-1975, including The Mamas and The Papas, James Taylor, Joni Mitchell, the Eagles and more.
Tickets for the show cost $30 for adults and seniors and $20 for students.
Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.