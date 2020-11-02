SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host local magicians John Rotellini and AJ Longhurst for “Amazing Meets Extraordinary: Magic Takes the WYO" in November.
On Nov. 20 at 7:30 p.m. and Nov. 21 at 4 p.m., Rotellini and Longhurst bring their own magical experience to the stage and both are rooted in theater.
For Rotellini, a childhood love of magic paired with an eclectic collection of interests led him to a career in doing extraordinary things onstage. By combining sleight of hand magic and illusions with psychology and theater, John has created live, interactive events that have wowed audiences around the world.
AJ aka The Amazing AJ! also found an interest in magic at a young age, when he had his first magical experience watching a trick close-up. AJ has performed magic professionally for more than 10 years and has been a professional actor for more than 20 years. Four years ago, Longhurst started a new magical adventure: teaching! At AJ's Magic Academy AJ effortlessly weaves important communication and life skills into every magic lesson, proving that magic is real and can change your life.
“It’s thrilling to return to my roots on the WYO stage,” Rotellini. “Though it looks a bit different than when I was a kid it’s as exciting as ever to share my magic with my hometown audience.”
Longhurst agreed.
"Theater is definitely one of my passions and while I’ve performed on the WYO stage many times, I’ve never had the opportunity to perform my magic there. It’s going to be an excellent event.”
Patrons may purchase tickets at wyotheater.com to attend either the livestream or the live event itself with a limited number of seats available. Concertgoers will be encouraged to wear masks.