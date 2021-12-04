SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host National Theatre Live: Follies at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 9.
The show tells the story of the Follies girls, who gather to have a few drinks, sing a few songs and lie about themselves after learning that the Weismann Theatre where they performed will be demolished.
The show is appropriate for individuals ages 12 and older.
Tickets cost $16 for adults and $11 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.