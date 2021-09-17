SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host “National Theatre Live: The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time” Sept. 23 at 6:30 p.m.
The show is based on Mark Haddon’s award-winning novel, adapted by Simon Stephens and directed by Marianne Elliott.
In the book, 15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain, but everyday life presents some barriers. The show is suitable for those ages 11 and older, though there is some strong language in the production.
The run time of the production is two hours, 30 minutes.
Tickets cost $16 for adults and $11 for students and are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by calling 307-672-9084.