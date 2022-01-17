SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will present National Theatre Live’s “No Man's Land” Thursday at 6:30 p.m.
The play tells the story of two aging writers, Hirst and Spooner, who meet in a Hampstead pub and continue their drinking into the night at Hirst’s stately house nearby. As the pair become increasingly inebriated, and their stories increasingly unbelievable, the lively conversation soon turns into a revealing power game, further complicated by the return home of two sinister younger men.
The cost for the show is $16 for adults and $11 for students.
Tickets are available online, through the WYO box office or by phone at 307-672-9084. The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.