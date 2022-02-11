SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will present National Theatre Live’s “Skylight” Feb. 17 at 6:30 p.m.
The play tells the story of a bitterly cold London evening, when schoolteacher Kyra Hollis receives an unexpected visit from her former lover, Tom Sergeant, a successful and charismatic restaurateur whose wife has recently died. As the evening progresses, the two attempt to rekindle their once passionate relationship only to find themselves locked in a dangerous battle of opposing ideologies and mutual desires.
The cost for the show is $16 for adults and $11 for students.
Tickets are available online, through the WYO box office or by phone at 307-672-9084. The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.