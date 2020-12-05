SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will present the Bolshoi Ballet’s 2018 production of The Nutcracker Dec. 17 at 6 p.m.
This eternal holiday classic is the Bolshoi’s ode to wonder and imagination inviting audiences of all ages to be carried away on an enchanting journey of their dreams with young Marie and her Prince through a whirlwind of snowflakes, an intense battle against a Mouse King, and finally, a kingdom of delights on the Bolshoi’s majestic stage.
“It’s exciting to be able to present the classic Nutcracker from one of the premiere ballet companies in the world and we are pleased to offer this much beloved holiday event during a time of so much uncertainty,” said Erin Butler, executive director of the WYO Theater.
Patrons may purchase tickets at wyotheater.com to attend the pre-recorded performance with a limited number of seats available. Concertgoers will be required to wear face coverings while in the WYO Theater.