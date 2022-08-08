SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host performances by the Young Theatre Maker Ensemble Aug. 11-13.
The shows will feature two one-act plays — "Brian the Comet" and "The Inexplicable Chaos Factor of Mia Gregory."
Both plays are recommended for audience members ages 12 and older.
"Brian the Comet" follows a young girl named Jude. Jude’s mom is an astronaut, 254 miles away on the International Space Station. When her father is diagnosed with lung cancer, Jude is the only one who can take care of him. In the hospital, she meets a boy named Brian who suffers from aneurysms and together, they learn about what they fear, what they know, what they believe and what they hope for.
"The Inexplicable Chaos Factor of Mia Gregory" is an exceptionally long title for a short play all about Liv and Mia. Liv is one of the most brilliant teenage mathematicians in the country, but she does not understand her best (and only) friend Mia. Like, at all. And now, she’s doing this stupid play to try to figure it out. According to organizers, this is an incredibly moving and empowering story about the chaos we create, and the order we can find in it.
These two plays are presented by the 10 members of the Young Theatre Makers Ensemble. These one-act plays touch on themes of uncertainty, fear, mortality, friendship and ultimately — hope. The Ensemble members carry the plays across with light and humor, but ultimately the performances pack an emotional punch.
Because these plays deal with emotional topics including one character who loses a family member to suicide and makes her own attempt, the Ensemble is using this production as an opportunity to partner with community members and organizations to raise awareness around local mental health resources. The chance to represent these stories, and in turn confront scary topics, allows people to come together and move from fear toward hope.
Tickets for the show cost $12 per person. Showtimes are set for 7 p.m. Aug. 11 and 12 and 4 p.m. Aug. 13. A talkback will take place after the performance Aug. 12.