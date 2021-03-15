SHERIDAN — An Irish Rambling House will travel to the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center to celebrate St. Patrick March 20 with two performances: a 2 p.m. matinee and 7:30 p.m. evening show.
Rambling House melds the heart of Celtic and American folk music with the discipline and sophistication of Baroque music under the direction of Grammy-winning guitarist William Coulter and former Stevie Wonder Band collaborator Edwin Huizinga. Soprano Amanda Powell, of Apollo's Fire notoriety, offers her songs with untethered joy while the presentation of music is accented with the percussive brilliance of modern Irish step dancing as choreographed by Riverdance veterans Brandon Asazawa and Alyssa Reichert, according to a WYO press release.
Brian Bigley, purveyor of the ethereal sounds of the uilleann pipes, and Kristen Capp Bigley, violin, are the producers of this show.
In Ireland, the neighbors would pick a house to ramble to in the evenings to share music, dance and story.
Face coverings are required at the WYO Theater and a limited number of in-person tickets are available. Livestreaming tickets are also available for the Irish celebration. See wyotheater.com to book a reservation.