SHERIDAN — WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host The Everly Brothers Feb. 17 at 7 p.m.
Featuring the Zmed Brothers, The Everly Brothers Experience pays rock and roll homage to the pioneers themselves, Don and Phil Everly.
Since 2016, brothers Zachary and Dylan Zmed, along with their partner and drummer Burleigh Drummond, have celebrated the pivotal music and history of The Everly Brothers legacy with enthusiastic crowds all across the U.S. and overseas in prestigious venues.
"The music of the 50s and 60s are nostalgic for us, our parents raised us on it, and we feel that the Everly's contribution is greatly overlooked, especially by younger generations," the Zmed brothers said. "Our aim is not to impersonate but to do our best in honoring the aesthetics of their iconic sound and in honoring the important role they played in pioneering the rock n' roll movement, all while having a little fun sharing our own personal story.”
The Everly brothers career lasted more than half a century, recording 21 studio albums and selling more than 60 million records worldwide. The Brothers had more than 30 billboard top 100 singles and influenced countless legendary artist that came after them.
Tickets may be purchased online at wyotheater.com or at the box office located at 42 N. Main St.