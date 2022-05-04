SHERIDAN — Guitar virtuosos Martin Taylor, Bruce Forman and John Jorgenson will perform 7:30 p.m. May 10 at the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center.
The Great Guitars group traces its heritage back to the 1970s when the legendary jazz guitarists of that era toured the world and recorded together. Award-winning guitarist Taylor, who replaced Herb Ellis to become part of the original group in the 1980s with the legendary Barney Kessel and Charlie Byrd, has revised the format for the 21st century, enlisting two of today’s top jazz guitars players to co-create a program.
Between them, the three guitarists have worked with artists ranging from Ray Brown to David Grisman, Donald Fagen to Wynton Marsalis, and Bonnie Raitt to Bob Dylan.
Tickets for the show cost $26 for adults, $22 for seniors and $15 for students.
Tickets are available through the WYO Performing Arts and Education Center box office at 42 N. Main St. in Sheridan, online at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.