SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will present a special local performance of The Last Romance by Joe DiPietro in the Mars Theater June 3-6.
The Last Romance is directed by Kandi Davis with Music Direction by Kathy McNickle and stars Stu Healy, Pat Tomsovic, Norleen Healy and Dan Cole in a heartwarming comedy about the transformative power of love.
Stu Healy plays a widower named Ralph who discovers that a crush can make anyone feel young again. On an ordinary day in his routine life, Ralph decides to take a different path on his daily walk — one that leads him to an unexpected second chance at love. Relying on a renewed boyish charm, Ralph attempts to woo the elegant, but distant, Carol (Norleen Healy). Defying Carol’s reticence — and his lonely sister, Rose’s (Pat Tomsovic) jealousy — Ralph embarks on the trip of a lifetime and regains a happiness that seemed all but lost.
Showings begin at 7:30 p.m. June 3-5 and 2 p.m. June 6. Tickets are available at wyotheater.com or by phone at 307-672-9084.