SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will offer a showing of The Met Live in HD: Massenet's Cinderella at 10:55 a.m. Jan. 15.
The opera is presented with an all-new English translation in an abridged 90-minute adaptation, featuring the rags-to-riches princess, Cinderella’s Prince Charming and, of course, her fairy godmother.
Tickets for the show are $21 for adults and $11 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online at wyotheater.com or by calling 307-672-9084.