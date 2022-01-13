Today

Light rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tonight

Light rain mixing with and changing to snow showers overnight. Low around 30F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.

Tomorrow

On and off snow showers early. Peeks of sunshine later. High 34F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.