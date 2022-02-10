SHERIDAN — The WYO Performing Arts and Education Center will host The Two Tracks and openers JT and Elizabeth Craft at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 18.
Julie Szewc and Dave Huebner of The Two Tracks met in the Bighorn Mountains of Wyoming with one central thing in common: a love of all kinds of music and a thirst for making it. Along with Fernando Serna (drums/percussion) and Taylor Phillips (bass), they have knit their passions into the musical family that is The Two Tracks.
The Two Tracks self-titled 2016 debut album was voted “Wyoming’s Best Album” by Wyoming Public Radio and was followed by the 2017 release of “Postcard Town.” In 2020, they continued to cut grooves in the road of Americana music with release “Cheers to Solitude,” which bends genres into a sound both unique and immediately familiar, laced with a hint of “high lonesome” tradition.
Tickets for the show cost $20 for adults and $15 for students. Tickets are available through the WYO box office, online or by phone at 307-672-9084.